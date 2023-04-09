"It’s brilliant, I'm absolutely buzzing to be out there and to be getting a win, making a couple of saves,” he said. “It felt good.

“Leeds are a tough team and in the first-half we didn’t get going. Thankfully when the shots came my way I was able to make a save. We got an important goal just before half-time which gave us a base in the second-half to go and kick on, which we needed to do.

“The first-half was tough. They ran a lot – they ran all over us – but the character we showed in the second-half was unbelievable.”

Johnstone was unavailable to fill in for the injured Vicente Guaita last month after picking up an injury of his own, but says he and the Spaniard are pleased to be pushing one another on.

“That was frustrating – this year I have had a couple of injuries which has been frustrating,” Johnstone said. “But me and Vicente work hard every day with Joe [Whitworth] and Deano [Kiely] the goalkeeping coach.

“I’m sure I push him, and he pushes me, and whoever plays has the full support of the other one. Vicente has really looked after me this season and helped me – it is a new club for me. He’s been good.

“It was frustrating obviously to be injured but it was great for Joe at such a young age to get those games. Today was my time to play and it was good.”