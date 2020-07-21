Speaking with Palace TV post-match, Schlupp provided a positive update on his fitness levels.

"I've been working really hard for the last few months," he said. "With the medical team and everyone, I managed to get myself right finally and I felt good. I wanted to get 60-70 minutes under my belt - I did that.

"I'm feeling strong and feeling good, hopefully to finish the season well against Tottenham [Hotspur], get some rest and then go again for next season."

Schlupp also commented on returning to a team after such a frustrating run of results. He cut a collected figure, and explained: "It's something that we've all gone through before. You go out there, you try to win every game you play.

"It's not really gone our way of recent but you go out to win every game. We've got to stick together, of course, and we'll try to finish the season strongly and get ourselves ready for next season."

Finally, playing as a left-winger against Wolves, Schlupp gave his views on left-back Tyrick Mitchell's full Premier League debut, saying:

"He did brilliantly. It's not easy coming into a game like this against some top players and he held his own. We were talking all game and obviously I tried to help him. Like I said, he held his own and I thought he did really well."

