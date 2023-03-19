Joel Ward comes into the side to start at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne moving to the bench, while captain Luka Milivojevic replaces Sambi Lokonga – the loanee ineligible to face his parent club – in midfield.

Joachim Andersen pulled out during the warm-up at Emirates Stadium, meaning James Tomkins comes into the side for the Danish defender.

Those developments mean that 19-year-old Joe Whitworth makes his second senior career appearance in the space of five days – the first-ever Palace goalkeeper to do so in front of crowds of over 30,000 and, expectedly, 60,000.

He will be protected by a backline of Ward, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell, with Milivojevic, Cheick Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them in midfield.

Odsonne Edouard starts up-front at a ground where he scored Palace’s first goal in a 2-2 draw last season, and is likely to be supported by Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha, who will be hoping to add to his two goals and five assists in previous iterations of this fixture.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Partey, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Walters, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jesus

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Goodman (GK), Riedewald, Richards, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta