Eze and Olise join Jean-Philippe Mateta in a new look attacking trio, in the absence of AFCON bound Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

In midfield, Conor Gallagher returns alongside Jeff Schlupp and Will Hughes, with a familiar back four shielding Jack Butland’s goal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – who made his Premier League debut against Chelsea at the start of the season – and Jack Wells-Morrison are among the substitutes. Both have impressed for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s side this season.

Palace: Butland (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Eze, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Milivojevic, Clyne, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi.

Millwall: Long (GK), McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Bradshaw, Malone, Ojo, Pearce, Saville, Afobe, Mitchell.

Subs: Bialkowski (GK), Evans, Kieftenbeld, Bennett, Smith, Burey, Boateng, Lovelace, Topalloj.