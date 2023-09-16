Chris Richards and Will Hughes replace Marc Guéhi and Jefferson Lerma respectively, the latter duo confirmed yesterday by manager Roy Hodgson to have picked up injuries on international duty this month.

New arrivals Dean Henderson and Rob Holding could make their Palace debuts from the bench, whilst attacker Malcolm Ebiowei is named in a matchday squad for the first time this season.

The two changes – Palace’s first in the Premier League this season – will see goalkeeper Sam Johnstone protected by a back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Richards and Tyrick Mitchell, who makes his 100th Premier League appearance this afternoon.

Hughes is likely to accompany Cheick Doucouré in the centre of midfield, with attacking outlets in Jordan Ayew, who faces his former club; Ebere Eze; Jeffrey Schlupp; and Odsonne Edouard, Palace’s top scorer with four goals in five games this season, ahead of them.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Doucouré, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Henderson (GK), Matthews (GK); Holding, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Ebiowei, Mateta

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo, Watkins

Subs: Olsen (GK), Marschall (GK), Chambers, Lenglet, Moreno, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Durán, Bailey