Ayew enters the starting XI in place of Michael Olise, who is named on the bench, and Odsonne Edouard will start up front in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Ghanaian forward came back from AFCON in January and made his first appearance back in Palace colours as a substitute against Liverpool. He last started against West Ham United on New Year’s Day.

The squad otherwise remains the same, with James McArthur and James Tomkins among the substitutes.

Brentford make three changes from the side which lost to Manchester City as they seek their first point after five league losses. Yoane Wissa, Vitaly Janelt and Bryan Mbeumo replace Frank Onyeka, Mads Roserslev and Saman Ghoddos.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Nørgaard, Wissa, Janelt, Mbeumo, Canós.

Subs: Fernández, Lössl, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Sørensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Olise, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Mateta.