Odsonne Edouard returns to the starting lineup in place of Jean-Philippe Mateta, accompanied in attack by Eberchi Eze and Michael Olise.

Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes and Jeffrey Schlupp start in midfield ahead of a familiar back four, while Jack Butland keeps his place in goal.

Matata and Christian Benteke are avaiable off the substitutes bench, as is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Brighton: Sanchez (GK), Cucurella, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Burn, Veltman.

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Palace: Butland (GK), Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Eze.

Subs: Guaita (GK), Milivojevic, Mateta, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.