Eze, who has returned to fitness after a spell on the sidelines, is among the substitutes as Palace take on Burnley in the North West.

Hodgson, meanwhile, has named the same side which took last weekend’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur to the wire, with goalscorer Jordan Ayew accompanied by Odsonne Edouard and Jeff Schlupp in attack.

In midfield, Will Hughes starts in an advanced role with Cheick Doucouré and Jefferson Lerma behind him, while Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi are flanked by Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward in defence. Sam Johnstone starts in goal.

Joining Eze on the bench is young Brazilian forward Matheus França and Jean-Philippe Mateta, among more reinforcements.

Burnley: Trafford (GK), O’Shea, Taylor, Beyer, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Berge, Vitinho, Amdouni, Koleosho.

Subs: Muric (GK), Roberts, Redmond, Zaroury, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Massengo, Delcroix, Odobert.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Doucouré, Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Eze, França, Mateta.