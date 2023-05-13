Manager Roy Hodgson had confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Schlupp had suffered a knock in training earlier in the week, and would face a pre-match fitness test.

Starting in his place this afternoon, subsequently, is Hughes – his 25th Premier League outing of the season.

Elsewhere, James McArthur returns to the Palace bench, replacing injured captain Luka Milivojevic, and Naouirou Ahamada is also restored to the matchday squad.

Unchanged elsewhere, Palace retain their same back five of late: Sam Johnstone in goal, protected by Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell.

Cheick Doucouré and Hughes will anchor the midfield, with Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Ebere Eze – the latter two having scored in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win on New Year’s Eve – the attacking options ahead of them.

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil makes two changes this afternoon, meanwhile, following a 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Defenders Chris Mepham and Ilya Zabarnyi come into the back four, with Marco Senesi and Adam Smith named on the bench.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Olise

Subs: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, McArthur, Lokonga, Ahamada, Riedewald, Edouard, Mateta.

Bournemouth: Neto (GK), Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Vina, Rothwell, Lerma, Ouattara, Billing, Christie, Solanke

Subs:** Travers (GK), Stephens, Cook, Brooks, Smith, Stacey, Moore, Senesi, Anthony