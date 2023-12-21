The duo – absent with injury and illness respectively from the 2-2 draw at Manchester City on Saturday – come back into the starting XI along with Jordan Ayew, who was suspended for our fixture at the Etihad.

The three Palace players to make way are Joel Ward – injured in the first-half of that game – Jaïro Riedewald and Jeffrey Schlupp, who both move to the bench tonight.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will make his home debut for Crystal Palace against arch-rivals Brighton, with Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guéhi – who wore the captain’s armband following Ward’s withdrawal on Saturday – Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.

Chris Richards may well link up with Lerma and Hughes in midfield, while Ayew, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta – the latter two having scored Palace’s goals against the Premier League champions – offering the Eagles’ attacking threat tonight.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Richards, Hughes, Lerma, Olise, Ayew, Mateta

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Eze, França

Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Igor Julio, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Adingra, Baleba, Mitoma, Pedro

Subs: Steele (GK), Milner, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Ferguson, Buonanotte, Kavanagh