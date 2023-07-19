Sam Johnstone starts in goal for the Eagles, while Joel Ward and Jake O’Brien come into the back four alongside Chris Richards and Jairo Riedewald, while, Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins drop to the bench.

In midfield, Will Hughes starts alongside Ebere Eze and Cheick Doucouré, with Naouirou Ahamada, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta making up the front three.

Jordan Ayew is among the substitutes, as well as David Ozoh, John-Kymani Gordon and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – while there is a first inclusion in a matchday squad for 17-year-old defender Finlay Marjoram and Under-18s Player of the Season Zach Marsh.

Remember, the only way you can watch Crawley v Palace in full is by subscribing to Palace TV+ – find out more by clicking HERE.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, O’Brien, Richards, Riedewald, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Ahamada, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Marjoram, Tomkins, Mitchell, Ozoh, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Gordon, Ayew.