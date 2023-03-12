The Crystal Palace manager has maintained faith in the same starting team which defeated both Leeds United and Southampton on the road.

The sole change to Palace’s squad comes on the substitutes’ bench, where goalkeeper Vicente Guaita returns, having been injured since the win over Leicester City in SE25 three weeks ago.

Starting in goal, therefore, is Sam Johnstone, who will be protected by a back four of Joel Ward – who wears the captain’s armband – alongside Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield will be Cheick Doucouré, Jeffrey Schlupp and last week’s goalscorer Ebere Eze.

Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise are anticipated to start out wide, and Odsonne Edouard up front.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise

Subs: Guaita (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta

Everton: Pickford (GK), Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Subs: Begovic (GK), Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Davies, Lonergan, Simms, Maupay