Ebere Eze – who came on as a second-half substitute to set up Tyrick Mitchell’s goal in last week’s 2-0 win over Burnley – starts in place of Cheick Doucouré, who moves to the bench.

Hodgson had revealed in his pre-match press conference that Doucouré had been unable to train this week prior to yesterday’s session, while Eze – having returned from his own injury at Turf Moor – had completed the full week.

Chief creator Michael Olise, meanwhile – who recorded more assists than any other Under-21s player in Europe’s top-five leagues last season – features in a matchday squad for the first time this season, starting on the bench having returned from his own long-term injury.

Sam Johnstone – who currently leads the Premier League’s goalkeepers this season for clean sheets (five) – starts between the posts, protected by a back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Mitchell, who netted his second professional goal last week.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes are likely to anchor proceedings, with the creative talents of Ebere Eze, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard ahead of them.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Richards, Doucouré, Ahamada, Olise, França, Mateta

Everton: Pickford (GK), Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucouré, Garner, Onana Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Subs: Virginia (GK), Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto