Luka Milivojevic starts in place of the unavailable James McArthur in midfield, alongside Cheikhou Kouyaté and Conor Gallagher.

In attack, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke are accompanied by Jordan Ayew, who replaces Odsonne Edouard.

The back five remains unchanged after keeping back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester City and Wolves, with Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen once again at the heart of defence.

Eze is among the options on a strong Palace bench, with Edouard, Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp also ready to be called upon by Vieira.

Burnley are unchanged from the last time out, an impressive draw at Stamford Bridge. Maxwel Cornet and Chris Wood lead the line, with Matej Vydra – who scored the equaliser against Chelsea – available off the bench.

Former Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is also amongst Sean Dyche’s substitutes.

Burnley: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly.