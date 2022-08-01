Ward starts in a five-man defence alongside Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi, with Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell on either side.

Cheick Doucouré anchors a midfield trio with Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp ahead of him, while Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead the line.

Vieira is spoilt for choice when it comes to attacking reinforcements, with Michael Olise returning to the matchday squad and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange also among the substitutes.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp makes four changes from the side that drew at Fulham on the opening day, with new signing Darwin Nunez leading the line alongside Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

In midfield, Harvey Elliott and James Milner replace Thiago and Jordan Henderson, while Nat Phillips partners Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian (GK), Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, van den Berg.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Plange.