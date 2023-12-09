Hughes comes into the side to replace Michael Olise, who moves to the bench. Manager Roy Hodgson had noted in his pre-match press conference that Olise would be assessed ahead of kick-off given the “enormous spike in his workload” after recovery from long-term injury.

The other change sees Tyrick Mitchell – who left the field of play after 30 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Bournemouth with a hip problem – replaced by Clyne, who will now start against his former club.

Sam Johnstone lines up between the posts with captain Joel Ward – who makes his 350th Palace appearance in all competitions, surpassing Nigel Martyn’s total on the all-time list – in defence alongside Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Clyne.

Chris Richards continues in defensive midfield with Jefferson Lerma and Hughes expected to support in the central area, whilst Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp are likely to play further ahead of them and offer Palace’s goal threat.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Lerma, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Olise, França, Ebiowei, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Núñez, Díaz

Subs: Kelleher (GK), Bradley, Gomez, Konaté, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Doak, Gakpo