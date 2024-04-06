The winger, who has been out of action since Palace’s away match at Brighton & Hove Albion, could feature for the closing stages of the game, Glasner confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Glasner said: “We spoke to the medical team and the advice is for 15 or 20 minutes. He is ready and it gives us one more option towards the end of the game so we are happy.”

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged from their midweek trip to Bournemouth, meaning goalkeeper Dean Henderson is likely to be protected by a back three of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen and – as he did against the Cherries – Jefferson Lerma.

On the flanks will be Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell, with Adam Wharton and Will Hughes in midfield, and Jordan Ayew, Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta offering the attacking threat.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Andersen, Lerma, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Ayew, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Schlupp, Ozoh, Ahamada, Umeh, Olise, Edouard.

Manchester City: Ortega (GK), Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Rodri, Lewis, Bobb, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ederson (GK), Akanji, Gomez, Nunes, Kovacic, Doku, Silva, Foden, Susoho