The Eagles’ skipper Milivojevic replaces the suspended Cheick Doucouré – sent-off in the defeat at Villa Park last weekend – in midfield, while Schlupp is also reintroduced to the starting line-up, with Eberechi Eze moving to the bench.

The match marks Milivojevic’s first start for Palace since the Carabao Cup loss on penalties away to Newcastle United in November.

Manager Patrick Vieira names an unchanged back five, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita protected by Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen – who scored his first Palace goal in the reverse fixture in August – Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Milivojevic slots into midfield alongside Sambi Lokonga, with the likes of Schlupp, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha set to take on the attacking roles ahead of them.

Midfielder Will Hughes, whom Vieira revealed had been suffering from illness this week, does not feature in the matchday squad.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Lokonga, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Zaha

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald Eze, Mateta, Edouard

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Dias, Stones, Aké, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega (GK), Walker, Lewis, Phillips, Laporte, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer