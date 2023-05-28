Three points would guarantee the Eagles an eleventh-placed finish in this season’s Premier League, with Hodgson naming the same side as started in last week’s 2-2 draw at Fulham.

That announcement sees Joel Ward, fresh from scoring the equaliser at Craven Cottage, wear the captain’s armband at right-back, protecting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone alongside fellow defenders Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell.

Newly-crowned Palace Player of the Season, Cheick Doucouré, will anchor the midfield alongside Will Hughes.

Attackers Ebere Eze, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard – also on the scoresheet last week – and Michael Olise, the newly-crowned Players’ Player of the Season, will provide the goalscoring threat.

Club captain Luka Milivojevic is denied a final Palace appearance by injury, but fellow departing midfielder James McArthur may yet appear from the bench for his 253rd game in the red and blue.

Academy graduate Tayo Adaramola could make his Premier League debut his afternoon.

For Nottingham Forest, Steve Cooper makes three changes to team that secured their Premier League safety with a win over Arsenal last weekend.

Forward Brennan Johnson comes into the side, while with goalkeeper Keylor Navas injured, former Palace ‘stopper Wayne Hennessey starts in goal. Willy Boly comes into the defence.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise<br> Subs: Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Richards, Adaramola, Riedewald, McArthur, Lokonga, Ahamada, Mateta

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey, Worrall, Boly, Niakhate, Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs:* Shelvey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Mighten, Kouyate, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew