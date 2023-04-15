The Palace manager has kept faith with the same starting XI which put Leeds United to the sword at Elland Road last weekend, producing a handsome 5-1 victory.

The only changes to the Eagles' matchday squad are on the bench: goalkeeper Owen Goodman replaces Joe Whitworth, and the returning Chris Richards comes in for the injured Nathaniel Clyne.

With no swaps to the starting line-up, Sam Johnstone – who performed so impressively on his Premier League bow for the club at Leeds – makes his second consecutive start in goal.

He will be protected by an anticipated back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell, with midfielders Chiekh Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them.

Providing the attacking threat will be last week’s goalscorers Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard – who also scored the winner in the reverse fixture with Southampton in October – as well as the Eagles’ chief creator at Elland Road, Michael Olise, who recorded three assists on Easter Sunday.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Olise

Subs: Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Lokonga, Mateta

Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Sulemana, Aribo, Alcaraz

Subs: McCarthy (GK), Caleta-Car, Perraud, Mara, Armstrong, Djenepo, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Onuachu