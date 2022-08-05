Doucouré starts alongside Eberechi Eze and Jeff Schlupp in a mouthwatering midfield trio, as London rivals Arsenal make the trip to south London.

Odsonne Edouard leads the line, flanked by Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew. The one change from last weekend’s victory over Montpellier comes in defence, with Nathaniel Clyne replacing Joel Ward.

New signings Malcolm Ebiowei, Chris Richards and Sam Johnstone are all among the substitutes, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Luke Plange also available as attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal hand starts to two new signings, as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko make their competitive debuts.

Martin Ødegaard, handed the captaincy this season by Mikel Arteta, leads the side.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Plange.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.

Subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Pépé, Lokonga, Nelson, Elneny.