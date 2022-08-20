The Crystal Palace manager will start Odsonne Edouard in place of Nathaniel Clyne, switching from a back-five to closer to a 4-3-3.

It is his sole change to the starting XI, but on the bench Vieira has made space for 18-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, who represented the seniors in pre-season and has trained with the first-team before.

Whitworth, a Palace fan who typically competes with the Under-21s, played 45 minutes against Ipswich Town and the full 90 against Queens Park Rangers, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.

The headlines for Villa are that Matty Cash is fit to play after a minor injury, Philippe Coutinho is available on the bench, and Emi Buendía starts up-top after netting last time out against Everton.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.

Villa: Martínez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Buendía, Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen (GK), Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Archer, Coutinho, Ings.