Edouard is the one of two changes to the starting XI Patrick Vieira fielded last time out, with Luka Milivojevic coming in for Cheikhou Kouyate, who is named on the bench alongside Christian Benteke.

Also on the bench, Jean-Philippe Mateta returns to the squad – with his backheel against Brighton last season still fresh in the memory.

Supporters will also be pleased to see Jeffrey Schlupp named after a short spell on the sidelines through injury.

They replace Jairo Riedewald and James Tomkins.