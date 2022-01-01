The FA Cup clash sees Adaramola, an 18-year-old wing-back, join his Under-23s teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on the bench. Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12s level after moving from his native Dublin and began to represent the U23s in 2020/21.

Patrick Vieira has made two changes to the starting XI which beat Millwall in the last round, naming Martin Kelly in defence and Luka Milivojević in midfield, with Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes named on the bench. These will be Kelly’s first competitive minutes of the season.

Hartlepool are able to field recent signings Omar Bogle and Bryn Morris in the starting XI, with youngster Joe Grey, who has scored in each of Hartlepool's two cup games.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Kelly, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Milivojević, Gallagher, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Guaita, Andersen, Clyne, Adaramola, Hughes, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke, Edouard.

Hartlepool: Killip, Sterry, Ferguson, Liddle, Odusina, Shelton, Bogle, Molyneux, Byrne, Crawford, Morris.

Subs: Boyes, Cullen, Holohan, Smith, Ogle, Fletcher, Olomola, Grey, White.