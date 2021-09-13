Palace were denied all three points by a last-minute Neal Maupay goal, but it was an encouraging performance which has seen Vieira stick with the same formula against the Foxes.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen remain the central defensive partnership, flanked by Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell. Vicente Guaita starts once again between the sticks.

September’s W88 Player of the Month Conor Gallagher is alongside James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic in midfield, with Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha accompanying Odsonne Edouard up front.

New signings Michael Olise and Will Hughes are among the substitutes.

The visitors make six changes to the side that suffered defeat in Warsaw on Thursday night, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho returning to lead the attack.

Hamza Choudhury starts in midfield alongside Youri Tielemans in the absence of Wilfried Ndidi, while Timothy Castagne replaces Ricardo Pereira at full-back.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly.

Leicester: Schmeichel (GK), Söyüncü, Bertrand, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Castagne, Lookman.

Subs: Ward (GK), Maddison, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka, Soumare.