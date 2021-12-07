The Palace manager has made swaps at the back and front, starting Vicente Guaita in goal and Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

Both Jack Butland and Eberechi Eze are named on the bench alongside Jordan Ayew, who has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool meanwhile have made no changes to the starting XI which overcame Brentford in their last league game, with key frontmen Mo Salah and Sadio Mané both still competing in Cameroon, where the Reds’ Naby Keïta and Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyaté and Wilfried Zaha are also.

They name 17-year-old Kaide Gordon on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Ferguson, Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Fabinho, Henderson, Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Minamino, Gordon, Williams, Morton.