Richards moved to south London from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, and will start today's game from the bench alongside fellow summer signing Malcolm Ebiowei.

On the pitch Vieira starts Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze after a successful few friendlies, with Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew providing the other attacking outlets.

There remains space for Academy talents as the Premier League season draws closer, with Owen Goodman, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Joe Whitworth included among the substitutes.

Remember, today's 15:00 BST kick-off is being shown live via Palace TV+, but due to UEFA regulations it cannot be shown within the UK. Find out more here. If you can't watch live, follow the game here.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Goodman, Whitworth, Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Ferguson, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Plange, Benteke.

Montpellier: Omlin, Sainte-Luce, Tchato, Esteve, Chotard, Mavidi, Sacko, Savanier, Khazri, Makouana, Nordin.

Subs: Bertaud, Allix, Cozza, Ferri, Germain, Loubatieres, Maouassa, Souqet.