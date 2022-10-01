Palace last faced Serie A leaders Napoli on their training camp in Turkey, and manager Patrick Vieira has tweaked his side since then as the Premier League draws nearer.

The manager's four changes are as follows: Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Doucouré and Odsonne Edouard start, and Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Luka Milivojević and Jeffrey Schlupp move to the bench.

Mitchell makes the starting XI for the first time in the mid-season schedule, and Vieira appears to have made an attacking alteration by fielding Edouard in place of Schlupp.

On the bench are Academy prospects Joe Whitworth, Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh and John-Kymani Gordon, all of whom have featured with the first-team before.

Remember, you can tune-in live to this game wherever you are in the world via Palace TV+. Grab your pass here before kick-off at 18:00 GMT.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Butland (GK), Whitworth (GK), Ward, Balmer, Ozoh, Richards, Milivojević, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Gordon.

Valladolid: Masip (GK), Escudero, Joaquín, Sánchez, L. Rosa, Aguado, Monchu, Roque Mesa, Óscar Plano, Iván Sánchez, Sergio León.

Subs: S. Asenjo (GK), Feddal, Kike, Weissman, G. Plata, Malsa, S. Guardiola, Narváez, Fresneda, Diego M.