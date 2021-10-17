Vicente Guaita takes his teammate's place on the bench as Patrick Vieira’s substitute ‘keeper.

Elsewhere, James Tomkins retains his place at centre-back after four solid performances alongside Marc Guéhi recently. As expected, Joachim Andersen has been named in the squad after returning to fitness.

Wil Hughes also keeps his spot as Luka Milivojević is again included in the matchday 20. Andersen and Milivojević replace Martin Kelly and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the squad.

For the visitors, Willy Caballero is again named between the sticks as Southampton endure a goalkeeping injury crisis – former Palace shot stopper and usual No.1 Alex McCarthy is sidelined with a hamstring strain. Caballero was drafted in on a short-term contract while McCarthy and Fraser Forster recover, leaving 23-year-old Harry Lewis as tonight’s back-up.

Saints make four changes from the team which lost to Arsenal: Lynaco, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu replace Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ibrahima Diallo and Adam Armstrong.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guéhi, Ward, Kouyaté, Hughes, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Milivojević, Schlupp, Riedewald, Olise, Eze, Benteke.

Southampton: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lynaco, Romeu, Livramento, Tella, Smallbone, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Salisu, Broja.

Subs: Lewis, Bednarek, Perraud, Djenepo, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Long, Walcott, Valery.