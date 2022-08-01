The Crystal Palace manager has swapped Jeffrey Schlupp in for Jordan Ayew as he seeks a third consecutive victory at home. The rest of the team remains the same.

On the bench is Jack Wells-Morrison, an 18-year-old midfielder making a Premier League squad for the first time. A Palace fan, he has played 12 times for the Under-21s this season, scoring once.

You can find out more about him here.

Saints drew 1-1 with Arsenal last time out, and manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has also made one change. He drops Adam Armstrong in favour of top scorer Ché Adams up top, keeping the rest of the team as it was.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Milivojević, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewald, Wells-Morrison, Ebiowei, Ayew, Mateta.

Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Perraud, Salisu, Ćaleta-Car, Lyanco, S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy (GK), Maitland-Niles, Mara, Djenepo, Edozie, Larios, Walcott, Payne, A. Armstrong.