The manager, who returns to the dugout today after his self isolation ended, will start Milivojevic in place of Cheikhou Kouyate, and Christian Benteke over Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Kouyate is not part of the squad and Mateta, who scored against the Canaries, is named on the bench.

Also providing attacking options among the substitutes are Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who return to the squad having been absent for the last two games. Wilfried Zaha is not in the matchday squad, nor is Conor Gallagher.

West Ham have made just one change after returning to winning ways against Watford, starting Declan Rice in place of Mark Noble; Noble is named on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Milivojevic, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Kelly, Riedewald, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Král, Oko-Flex, Alese.