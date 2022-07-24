Vieira has swapped Olise for Ayew in a seemingly attack-minded change for Wolves' visit. Beyond this the team is the same as that which opened against the Foxes, with Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard providing the other offensive options.

On the bench the Academy's Kofi Balmer retains his place while goalkeeper Owen Goodman makes his first Premier League squad.

Goodman, 18, joined at Under-13s level and competed with the first-team in this year's pre-season friendlies. Today he will form part of a competitive squad for the first time, alongside Sam Johnstone. Read about his career so far here.

Aged 22, Balmer has been part of Northern Ireland's senior squad before and joined the club in summer. You can find out more about him by clicking here.

Wolves have made four changes, bringing in Nathan Collins, Boubacar Traoré, Nélson Semedo and 20-year-old Hugo Bueno, who has only played one competitive Wolves match before.

Replaced from their last clash, a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, are Rayan Äit-Nouri, Toti Gomes, João Moutinho and Jonny, the first two of whom are not in the squad.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Goodman (GK), Tomkins, Balmer, Riedewald, Milivojević, Ebiowei, Ayew, Mateta.

Wolves: Sá (GK), Bueno, Kilman, Collins. B.Traoré, Neves, Podence, Semedo, Nunes, A.Traoré, Costa.

Subs: Sarkic (GK), Mosquera, Guedes, Jonny, Ronan, Moutinho, Hodge, Campbell, Hee-Chan.