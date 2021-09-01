The Belgian forward will partner Odsonne Edouard from kick-off, with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher providing the other attacking threats.

Other than that, Patrick Vieira has named the same starting XI which overcame Manchester City 2-0 last week.

He has made one change of personnel on the bench, bringing in Jairo Riedewald for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Wolves name an unchanged XI from their win over Everton, with Bruno Lage’s men currently unbeaten in five league games, the same as Palace.

They include the dangerous attacking pair of Raul Jiménez and Hwang Hee-Chan.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, McArthur, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Zaha, Edouard, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew.

Wolves: Sá, Kilman, Coady, Saïss, Neves, Aït-Nouri, Trincao, Semedo, Moutinho, Hee-Chan, Jiménez.

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Cundle, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traoré.