The Palace No. 11 returns from the injury he suffered against Leicester City at Selhurst Park four weeks ago to the day, as one of three changes made from Tuesday’s defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The other two switches to the starting XI see Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp return to the side, with Will Hughes, Luka Milivojevic and Sambi Lokonga all moving to the bench.

Zaha will be hoping to add to the four goals and one assist he has registered against ‘the Hammers’, including the equaliser at London Stadium in November’s eventual 2-1 victory.

The announcement means that Sam Johnstone will once again start in goal and be protected by a back four of Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Cheick Doucouré and Schlupp will anchor the midfield, with attacking options ahead of them in the shape of Jordan Ayew, Ebere Eze, Michael Olise – who also netted earlier this season – and club talisman Zaha.

For the visitors, there are two changes from the side defeated by Liverpool in east London in midweek: Emerson and Pablo Fornals replace Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Guaita (GK), Richards, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Hughes, Lokonga, Mateta, Edouard

West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Fornals

Subs: Areola (GK), Cresswell, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Lanzini, Downes, Benrahma, Cornet, Ings