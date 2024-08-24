Defender Chadi Riad makes his competitive debut for the Eagles against West Ham United at Selhurst Park this afternoon, replacing the newly-departed Joachim Andersen in defence.

Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada also both drop out of the side – the former with illness, while the latter is available from the bench – with Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard making their first starts of the season in their respective places.

Marc Guéhi wears the captain’s armband for Palace this afternoon.

Having won their previous four by an aggregate score of 16-2, the Eagles will be hoping to record five consecutive home league wins for the first time since October 2001 – a feat they have never achieved before in the top-flight.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Guéhi, Riad, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Eze, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Holding, Clyne, Doucouré, Ahamada, Kamada, Schlupp, Sarr.