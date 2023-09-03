As Hodgson confirmed in his pre-match press conference, new goalkeeper Dean Henderson starts on the bench, with fellow new arrival Rob Holding’s deal completed past the registration deadline for this fixture.

The announcement sees England international Sam Johnstone protected by a back four of captain Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi – also chosen for England this week – and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucouré are likely to anchor the team, with Jordan Ayew, Ebere Eze – also retaining his place in the England squad – and Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of them. Odsonne Edouard starts in attack.

There are seven changes in total to the side who started the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with hat-trick scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta among today’s substitutes.

Also on the bench is Will Hughes, making his first appearance of the season in a matchday squad after recovering from an injury sustained in pre-season in late July.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucouré, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Henderson (GK); Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi Mateta

Wolves: Sa (GK), Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri, Lemina, Gomes, Neto, Cunha, Sarabia, Silva

Subs: Bentley (GK), Doherty, Bueno, Toti, Gonzalez, Fraser, Traoré, Hwang, Kalajdzic