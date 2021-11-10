Olise replaces Jordan Ayew in attack, starting alongside Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, who scored twice last time out against Burnley.

Luka Milivojevic, Conor Gallagher and Cheikhou Kouyaté make up the midfield trio, while James Tomkins comes into the defence to replace Joachim Andersen, with the rest of the back four unchanged.

Palace have plenty of options off the substitutes bench, with Eberechi Eze available once again after travelling with the squad to Turf Moor. Ayew, Jeff Schlupp, and Odsonne Edouard are also potential replacements.

Aston Villa make two changes from their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, with Ashley Young and Leon Bailey replacing Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia. In-form Ollie Watkins continues to lead the line for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke, Olise.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.

Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Watkins, Young, Nakamba, Bailey, Ramsey.

Subs: Steer (GK), Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Ings, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka.