The manager has also named Jeffrey Schlupp back in the lineup, with Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell making way. Vieira confirmed on Friday that Clyne has been working with the physios intermittently after requiring stitches post-Chelsea. Mitchell is named on the bench.

Also on the bench is 19-year-old John-Kymani Gordon, who retains his place after making his first Premier League squad against the Blues.

Vieira said of Gordon in his pre-Leeds programme notes: “John deserved to be there last Saturday after doing really well with the Under-21s. His inclusion rewarded his conduct on and off the field, which Paddy McCarthy and I discuss closely for all players.”

Gordon was nominated for Premier league 2 Player of the Month earlier this week.

Leeds have made one change from their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, replacing the suspended Luis Sinisterra with former Palace loanee Patrick Bamford.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Ebiowei, Gordon, Mateta.

Leeds: Meslier (GK), Struijk, Cooper, Koch, Kristensen, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Bamford, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson (GK), Ayling, Llorente, Summerville, Gyabi, Klich, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood.