Wilfried Zaha is serving a one-game suspension, with Jean-Philippe Mateta filling his place.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Vicente Guaita returns to the team after being unavailable for one game, so Jack Butland will start on the bench alongside today’s programme interviewee Remi Matthews.

Other changes see Conor Gallagher replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp and Joachim Andersen return to the centre of defence; Gallagher is not part of the squad and James Tomkins has been named on the bench.

Christian Benteke also returns to the matchday 19, being named among the substitutes for today’s fixture.

Norwich manager Dean Smith has reacted to a 5-0 loss against Arsenal by making six changes: key figures Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki are not part of the squad, while four from the Gunners defeat have been named on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Kouyaté, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Benteke.

Norwich: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Gilmour, Tzolis, Sørensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Giannoulis, Placheta, Idah.

Subs: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Williams, Sargent, Mumba, Rowe.