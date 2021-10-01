Palace’s last time out saw them lose their first game in eight to Aston Villa, and Vieira has reacted as he strives to protect the club’s unbeaten run of three away from home.

He brings Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp into the starting XI, with Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke and Michael Olise starting on the bench.

Also among the substitutes is Eberechi Eze, who returned to the pitch for the first time since May when he came on against Villa. He remains part of the squad as he continues his return to action.

Leeds also make three changes, replacing Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison – who are all benched – with Tyler Roberts, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.

Leeds: Meslier, Phillips, Llorente, Cooper, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Struijk, Klich, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Rodrigo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Jenkins.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guéhi, Ward, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke.