The Palace manager fields the winning formula from the south Londoners’ 3-0 win at Selhurst last Monday, with Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta again providing the firepower and Nathaniel Clyne fielded at right-back.

The only change to the squad sees Martin Kelly replace Will Hughes on the bench.

Vieira will be hoping for a repeat of Palace’s comprehensive display against the Gunners, when Mateta, Ayew and Zaha bagged a goal each to move the club above Leicester on goal difference.

Brendan Rodgers has made five changes to the team which drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the last league clash, fielding Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Patson Daka, Luke Thomas and Ademola Lookman in place of Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho.

They face PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final this Thursday.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Söyüncü, Amartey, Daka, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman.

Subs: Jakupovic, Castagne, Vestergaard, Fofana, Barnes, Albrighton, Choudhury, Pereira, Iheanacho.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne, Kouyaté, Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojević, McArthur, Eze, Benteke, Edouard.