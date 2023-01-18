Richards, Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Édouard all start, as Joachim Andersen – who was substituted in the first-half against Chelsea – drops out of the squad, and Jeffrey Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Jordan Ayew move to the bench.

Richards has thus far seen injury limit his minutes for Palace to four substitute appearances in the Premier League – plus one start in the Carabao Cup – but gets his opportunity from the start against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old defender is expected to line-up in a back four featuring Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Hughes is likely to join Cheick Doucouré in midfield, supporting wingers Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha – a former Manchester United player himself – and forwards Édouard and Mateta.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Richards, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Zaha, Édouard, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Ozoh, Eze, Ayew

Manchester United: De Gea (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Subs: Heaton (GK), Lindelöf, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho