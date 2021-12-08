Andersen replaces Marc Guéhi in the back-four, with James Tomkins alongside him; Jack Butland continues in goal.

There is an unchanged midfield trio of Will Hughes, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Conor Gallagher, while Odsonne Edouard is supported in attack by Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Nathan Ferguson is among the substitutes and could make his first appearance for Palace should he come on. He is joined by Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who are the attacking reinforcements.

Tottenham: Lloris (GK), Reguilon, Hojberg, Sanchez, Son, Kane, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Moura, Skipp.

Subs: Gollini (GK), Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies.

Palace: Butland (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Hughes, Gallagher, Edouard, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Guéhi, Mateta, Schlupp, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald.