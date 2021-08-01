The Palace manager has perhaps unsurprisingly opted for the same side to kick-off for the third game, with Christian Benteke leading the line and in-form arrival Conor Gallagher in midfield.

He has kept his options from the bench the same, too, with Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard providing firepower.

Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold and start Andy Robertson on the bench, while Roberto Firmino has missed recent games due to injury.

They also hand a debut to centre-back Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konaté, Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Mané, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Keïta, Phillips, Robertson, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyaté, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Hughes, Olise, Edouard.