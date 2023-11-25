The Eagles’ No. 7 is restored to the side a fortnight after returning to action from long-term injury, having appeared as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Everton. It is Olise’s first appearance in Palace’s starting XI in 181 days.

Jordan Ayew, who Hodgson confirmed had only returned to training from international duty on Friday morning, moves to the bench, while Palace's other change sees Cheick Doucouré replace Will Hughes in midfield.

Palace’s first-ever Premier League match at Kenilworth Road – and first league fixture against Luton since 2007 – will see them start with Sam Johnstone in goal and a back four of captain Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Doucouré start, with the attacking talents of Olise and Ebere Eze – the former last season’s top assister (11) and the latter top scorer (10 goals) – ahead of them, alongside Jeffrey Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard.

The Eagles will be wearing their away kit at Kenilworth Road – currently available for 20% OFF as part of our Black Friday promotion!

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Schlupp

Subs: Matthews (GK), Holding, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Ahamada, França, Ayew, Mateta

Luton: Kaminski (GK), Osho, Lockyer, Barkley, Ogbene, Morris, Mengi, Ruddock, Bell, Townsend, Doughty

Subs: Krul (GK), Berry, Adebayo, Chong, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker