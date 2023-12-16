Goalkeeper Henderson – a summer signing from City’s rivals Manchester United – will play his first league game for Palace after recovering from a muscle injury sustained 20 minutes into his League Cup debut at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Manager Roy Hodgson had confirmed in his pre-match press conference that: “the injury situation is bad… but I think that goes for a lot of teams at the moment, because lots are suffering from injury.”

Henderson comes in to replace Sam Johnstone, with Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard – both of whom were taken off injured during the late defeat to Liverpool – Will Hughes and the suspended Jordan Ayew all dropping out of the starting XI.

The four players introduced in their places are the returning Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise, Jaïro Riedewald and Jean-Philippe Mateta – the latter winning and converting a penalty in last weekend’s defeat.

Ebere Eze features in a matchday squad for the first time since last month's defeat at Kenilworth Road; he starts among the substitutes.

Also on the bench are two 20-year-old Academy graduates: newly-crowned Premier League 2 Player of the Month, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who could make his senior debut this afternoon; and full-back Tayo Adaramola – who has played twice for the club in the League Cup – will be hoping to make his Premier League bow.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Clyne, Richards, Riedewald, Olise, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Adaramola, Ozoh, Ahamada, Eze, Ebiowei, França, Ola-Adebomi

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Walker, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol, Rodri, Lewis, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Álvarez

Subs: Ortega (GK), Stones, Gómez, Akanji, Bobb, Phillips, Kovacic, Nunes, Susoho