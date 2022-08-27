Patrick Vieira has made one change to the Crystal Palace side that beat Aston Villa for today’s trip to Manchester City.

The Eagles manager has named Nathaniel Clyne in place of Wilfried Zaha.

Palace's solid start to the season sees Vieira keep a consistent line-up, with the absent Zaha the only change from last Saturday's outing at Selhurst Park.

Clyne played the full 90 minutes in the Eagles' first two Premier League games of the season against Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes for City from their 3-3 draw with Newcastle, bringing in Ruben Dias for Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez for Ilkay Gundogan.

Full teams below:

City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega, Gomez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gomes, Gundogan, Knight, Palmer, Alvarez.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Clyne, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Richards, Hughes, Milivojević, Olise, Ebiowei, Mateta, Rodney.