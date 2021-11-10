Benteke starts up front alongside Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew, with Odsonne Edouard dropping to the substitutes bench.

In midfield, there is an unchanged trio of Cheikhou Kouyaté, Jeffrey Schlupp and Conor Gallagher, while Nathaniel Clyne comes into the defence in place of the suspended Joel Ward.

The rest of the back-four is unchanged, with James Tomkins partnering Marc Guéhi beside Tyrick Mitchell.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are available from the bench alongside Edouard.

Manchester United name an unchanged side in their first outing under Ralf Rangnick, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line after his 800th and 801st career goals against Arsenal on Thursday night.

Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Bailly, Jones, Mata, Greenwood, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Van de Beek, Elanga.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.