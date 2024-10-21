The side lining up at the City Ground sees Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada earn starting berths in place of Adam Wharton and Ismaïla Sarr, who drop to the bench.

Kamada returns to the squad after a successful spell with the Japan squad during the international break, where he scored in their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, while Hughes makes his first start since the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September.

Wharton has been carrying an injury, as confirmed by Glasner in his pre-match press conference, but the England international is fit enough for the bench.

The bench also features Academy prospects Caleb Kporha and Asher Agbinone, both of whom will be vying for a debut appearance off the bench.

Forest have made two changes to their side, with Nicolas Domínguez and Anthony Elanga coming in for the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse.

Forest: Sels (GK), Murillo, Anderson, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Domínguez, Moreno, Elanga, Yates, Milenković, Aina.

Subs: Miguel (GK), Morato, Williams, Awoniyi, Omabamidele, Toffolo, Silva, Sosa, Boly.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Chalobah, Guéhi, Lacroix, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Muñoz, Eze, Nketiah, Kamada.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Sarr, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Wharton, Kporha, Agbinone.