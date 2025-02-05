As first revealed by the manager in his pre-match press conference, defender Chris Richards is still out with a calf injury.

Midfielder Daichi Kamada comes into the Palace starting XI today, replacing Nathaniel Clyne who deputised for Richards in the midweek draw with Southampton.

That means we could see Jefferson Lerma drop into defence, with Kamada expected to partner Adam Wharton in midfield.

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged from the side which earned a point against Southampton on Wednesday, thanks to a late goal from Matheus França. The Brazilian is once again on the bench for the Eagles this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Will Hughes makes a return to the matchday squad, after a combination of availability issues saw him miss the last three games. Hughes served a two-game Premier League suspension for picking up ten yellow cards this season, whilst also missing the FA Cup quarter-final win at Fulham a week ago due to illness.

But he is amongst the substitutes today and could make his first appearance since the 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Brighton make four changes welcoming back Danny Welbeck, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba, and Matt O'Riley.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Chilwell, Hughes, Devenny, Esse, França, Nketiah.

Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, O'Riley, Mitoma Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth (GK), March, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Ayari, Wieffer, Tasker.